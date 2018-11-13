Dilhara Lokuhettige charged with breaching Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code

2:38 Former England captain Michael Atherton says corruption charges levelled against Dilhara Lokuhettige add to the current gloom around cricket in Sri Lanka Former England captain Michael Atherton says corruption charges levelled against Dilhara Lokuhettige add to the current gloom around cricket in Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lanka international Dilhara Lokuhettige has been charged with three counts of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code.

Lokuhettige has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect following the charges which relate to the inaugural T10 Cricket League held in the UAE in December 2017

The 38-year-old made the last of his 11 limited-overs appearances for his country in 2013 - he has played nine ODIs and two Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the ICC, which has charged Lokuhettige on the Emirates Cricket Board's behalf, said the charges were as follows:

Article 2.1.1 - being party to an effort to fix or contrive or to otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct, or other aspect(s) of a Domestic Match

Article 2.1.4 - directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player to breach Code Article 2.1.1

Article 2.4.4 - failure to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Officer (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code

Lokuhettige, the 10th player this year to be charged with corruption by the ICC, has 14 days from November 13 to respond to the charges.

Former Sri Lanka player Dilhara Lokuhettige has been charged with breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code

Sri Lanka bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa was charged with three counts of breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code and suspended with immediate effect in October.

Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya has also been charged with two counts of breaching the corruption code - Jayasuriya responded by saying he always conducted himself "with integrity and transparency with matters concerning the sport".

"There is a sense of doom around Sri Lankan cricket at the moment," said Sky Cricket expert Michael Atherton. "Not just because their on-field performances have been so poor but because the administration of the game is at crisis point here as well.

"The threats are always there but if you ask me where the most vulnerable parts of the game are I would say the areas that are perhaps less strongly policed - pop-up T20 and T10 tournaments.

"The game is spreading rapidly and once a game is televised and you can bet on it, it makes it an opportunity.

"I don't think, though, you should necessarily equate an increased number of charges with greater corruption in the game."