Ex-Sri Lanka player Dilhara Lokuhettige banned from cricket for eight years for anti-corruption breaches

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Dilhara Lokuhettige has been banned from cricket for eight years after being found guilty of corruption by the International Cricket Council.

Lokuhettige, who played nine ODIs and two Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka between 2005 and 2013, was charged with three counts of breaching the anti-corruption code of cricket's governing body.

Lokuhettige's charges relate to a 10-over league in the United Arab Emirates in 2017.

Alex Marshall, the ICC general manager - anti-corruption, said: "Having represented Sri Lanka in international cricket, Dilhara had attended a number of anti-corruption education sessions and would have known his actions were a breach of the Code.

"The severity of the sanction reflects the seriousness of his offences and his continued refusal to cooperate and should serve as a deterrent for anyone considering getting involved in corruption of any kind."

Last week, former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak was banned from cricket for eight years for five breaches of the anti-corruption code.