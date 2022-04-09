Chris Silverwood: Ex-England head coach takes charge of Sri Lanka on two-year contract

Chris Silverwood has taken charge of Sri Lanka

Former England head coach Chris Silverwood has been appointed as head coach of Sri Lanka on a two-year contract.

Sri Lanka have been without a full-time head coach since Mickey Arthur stepped down late last year.

"I am very excited to be on board with Sri Lanka and I cannot wait to get over to Colombo and get started," Silverwood said.

"They have a talented and passionate group of players and I am really looking forward to meeting up with the players and coaching staff very soon."

Silverwood was sacked by England in February after they lost the Ashes series in Australia 4-0. He previously worked as England's bowling coach under Trevor Bayliss before succeeding him as men's coach in October 2019.

"We are delighted to appoint Chris as the new head coach of the national team," said Ashley De Silva, Sri Lanka Cricket's chief executive.

"He is an extremely experienced coach and from our discussions with him in the recruitment process it is clear he has the required qualities we are looking for to take the team forward."

Silverwood's first assignment with Sri Lanka will be a two-Test series in Bangladesh next month