Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis hospitalised after suffering chest pains during second Test vs Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis has been hospitalised with chest pains after he left the field minutes before lunch during the opening day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

In the 23rd over, Mendis lay down on the turf in discomfort, before departing alongside Sri Lanka medical staff clutching his chest.

Doctor Manzur Hossain Chowdhury later confirmed Mendis had been taken to hospital for "proper diagnosis and better management".

Mendis registered a half-century and 48 during Sri Lanka's first Test draw with Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Chowdhury added Mendis had been suffering from dehydration heading into the match, with conditions and heat affecting others before now.

Tamim Iqbal had to retire on day three of the first Test as a result of severe cramps, while on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough left on day four due to the heat.