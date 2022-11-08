Sri Lanka Cricket investigating 'various alleged incidents' at T20 World Cup after Danushka Gunathilaka arrestt

Sri Lanka are investigating "various alleged incidents" at the T20 World Cup in Australia following Danushka Gunathilaka's arrest on sexual assault charges.

Gunathilaka was arrested at the team hotel on Sunday morning and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

The 31-year-old, who remains in custody having twice been denied bail, has been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket from all forms of the game.

The governing body has now announced the formation of a three-person panel to probe that incident as well as other alleged occurrences.

Image: Danushka Gunathilaka has twice been denied bail after being charged with sexual assault

A statement said: "Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of a three-member investigation panel consisting of Justice Sisira Ratnayake (retired High Court Judge), Mr Niroshana Perera, attorney-at-law, and Mr Asela Rekawa, attorney-at-law, to initiate an inquiry into the alleged incident involving player Danushka Gunathilaka.

"The committee will also focus the inquiry on various alleged incidents that have come to the attention of Sri Lanka Cricket and that are said to have allegedly taken place during the national team's stay in Australia.

"The panel in this process will call for an immediate explanation from the team manager pertaining to his conduct, with references to the occurrence of such incidents.

"Upon submission of the said report by the panel, the executive committee of Sri Lanka Cricket will take stern disciplinary action against the players and or officials if proved any wrongdoing or negligence when carrying out official duties."

Sri Lanka were eliminated at the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup - their last game was a four-wicket defeat to England on Saturday - with the side, bar Gunathilaka, since flying home.