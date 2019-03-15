Bangladesh team were '50 yards' from Christchurch mosque where 41 were killed, says team manager

0:23 Bangladeshi cricket players walk to safety through a park after narrowly avoiding the shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch on Friday [credit ESPNcricinfo] Bangladeshi cricket players walk to safety through a park after narrowly avoiding the shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch on Friday [credit ESPNcricinfo]

Bangladesh team manager Khaled Mashud says they were 50 yards away from the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch when a gunman entered and killed 41 people.

The Bangladesh team were planning to visit the mosque before the start of their third Test against New Zealand, which was due to begin in Christchurch at the Hagley Oval on Saturday.

Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) March 15, 2019

None of the Bangladesh players or staff were injured, but Mashud said: "We were very close to the mosque, and we could see from the bus. We must have been about 50 yards from the mosque.

"I would say we were really lucky. Had we reached even three or four minutes earlier, we probably would have been inside the mosque.

Shocking and tragic. My heart goes out to the ones affected by this cowardly act at Christchurch. Thoughts with the Bangladesh team as well, stay safe. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 15, 2019

"This could then have been a massive incident. We are very thankful that we weren't caught in the crossfire, but what we saw was straight out of a movie scene. We could see bloodstained people staggering out of the mosque.

"Maybe in about eight to 10 minutes, we were all inside the bus and were sitting with our heads bowed, just in case someone fires at us."

Dreadful news coming out of New Zealand this morning. My condolences go out to the families of those innocent victims who lost their lives in this act of pure evil. — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) March 15, 2019

The decision to call off the final Test was made after New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White spoke to his Bangladeshi counterpart.

Arrangements are now being made for the Bangladesh team to return home as soon as possible.

My heart is hurting about the news coming out of Christchurch. Sending love & prayers to the effected families❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/7PX9wc56b8 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) March 15, 2019

Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, confirmed 49 people were killed during the attacks. Two mosques were targeted, with the deadliest attack taking place at the Al Noor mosque in the city centre.

Three men and one woman were held in custody following the attacks, while a number of improvised explosive devices strapped to vehicles were made safe by police. One male has since been charged with murder.