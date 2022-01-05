Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the first time in Test cricket with eight-wicket win in Tauranga

Mushfiqur Rahim (right) and Mominul Haque (left) embrace after Bangladesh clinched their first Test victory over New Zealand

Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the first time in a Test match as they completed a stunning eight-wicket victory over the reigning world Test champions in Tauranga.

Bangladesh seamer Ebadot Hossain took a career best 6-46 as the tourists dismissed the Black Caps for 169 early on day five of the first Test before knocking off the 40 runs required in 16.5 overs.

The win was Bangladesh's first in Tests - other than against Zimbabwe - since 2018; their first victory against New Zealand in the format in 16 attempts; and just sixth triumph in 61 overseas Test matches.

New Zealand's 17-match unbeaten run on home soil has now been snapped and the Black Caps must now win the second match in Christchurch from Saturday to draw the two-match series.

Bangladesh had lost 12 and drawn three of their previous 15 Tests against New Zealand.

Bangladesh seamer Taskin Ahmed said: "It's unbelievable! It was a great achievement for us. We gave 110 per cent. It feels great."

Well done @BCBtigers, to win against the WTC champions is an awesome effort. Also hope they realise what they can achieve when they play on some good wickets which help both batters and bowlers.

Congratulations.#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/5bHUhdN0h8 — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 5, 2022

New Zealand had resumed on 147-5 with a slender lead of 17 but lost their final five wickets for just 22 runs, with Ebadot accounting for Ross Taylor (40) and Kyle Jamieson (0).

Shadman Islam (3) and Najmul Hossain Shant (17) fell to Tim Southee and Jamieson respectively in the Bangladesh run chase before Mushfiqur Rahim (5no) hit the winning runs in the company of captain Mominul Haque (13no).

Mominul said: "I can't describe it, it's unbelievable. I couldn't sleep yesterday because of the pressure.

"It was very important to win this Test match. I said previously that we need to win these Test matches for our legacy."

New Zealand - who were crowned inaugural world Test champions last year when they beat India at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton - are without regular skipper Kane Williamson for the series due to an elbow injury.

Stand-in skipper Tom Latham said :"We were not quite there in all three facets. Bangladesh showed us how to go about things on that wicket. They thoroughly deserved the win."