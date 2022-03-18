Bangladesh win in South Africa for the first time as Shakib Al Hasan stars in first ODI

Bangladesh beat South Africa by 38 runs in the first ODI, their first win in the country in any format

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scored a superb 77 as Bangladesh claimed their first victory in South Africa with a 38-run win in the first one-day international at Centurion.

The visitors amassed 314-7 from their 50 overs after being sent in to bat and South Africa could only manage 276 all out in 48.5 overs as they slipped to a comprehensive defeat.

It is the first time in six Tests, nine ODIs and four T20Is that Bangladesh have won in South Africa, a further blow to the hosts in the ICC's ODI Cricket World Cup Super League as they languish in 10th spot.

The leading eight sides - Bangladesh are currently top - will qualify automatically for the World Cup in India next year.

S Africa vs Bangladesh Live on

Shakib, who had initially been rested for the tour but later joined the squad, anchored the Bangladesh's innings with 77 from 64 balls while Litton Das (50) and Yasir Ali (50) provided excellent support.

Rassie van der Dussen (86) and David Miller (79) kept South Africa alive until the final 10 overs but brilliant seam bowling by Taskin Ahmed (3-36) and the wily spin of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4-61) laid the platform for the visitors' win.

The second match in the three-game series will be played in Johannesburg on Sunday, before the teams return to Pretoria for the finale on Wednesday.