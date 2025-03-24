Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal receiving care in hospital after heart attack during a domestic cricket match; batter, 36, had a blockage in his heart and doctors performed angiogram; Tamim played 70 Tests, 243 one-day internationals and 78 T20s for Bangladesh between 2007 and 2023

Tamim Iqbal: Former Bangladesh cricket captain in hospital after heart attack in domestic game

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal is in hospital after a heart attack during a domestic cricket game.

Tamim, 36, felt discomfort in his chest while fielding for Mohammedan Sporting Club against Shinepukur Cricket Club in the Dhaka Premier League.

BKSP [the national sports institute of Bangladesh] confirmed the batter was taken to hospital for tests and then returned, only for his condition to deteriorate.

Plans to transport him in a helicopter were abandoned and he was taken for immediate treatment at a closer facility.

A statement read: "A helicopter transfer was discussed with the team manager but he was taken to KPJ Hospital and Nursing College, where a block in his heart was found after tests."

Doctors performed an angiogram and put Tamim under observation, with a Bangladesh Cricket Board update saying: "He is currently under close observation at the hospital's coronary care unit."

BCB president Faruque Ahmed, who has reportedly visited the batter after cancelling a board meeting, said: "We are very thankful to all the medics and specialists for their swift actions in this critical situation.

"The outpouring of concern for Tamim reflects how much he is loved and appreciated by the nation.

"The BCB is closely monitoring his health and continues to remain in contact with the hospital's medical team. The board is committed to providing every support and assistance to ensure Tamim's swift recovery."

Tamim played 70 Test matches, 243 one-day internationals and 78 T20 internationals for Bangladesh between 2007 and 2023, amassing over 15,000 runs across the formats, including 25 centuries.