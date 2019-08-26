England should drop Jason Roy for Ollie Pope in Ashes, says Bob Willis

1:42 Former England captain Bob Willis says the current side must make changes to their batting line-up for the last two Ashes Test matches Former England captain Bob Willis says the current side must make changes to their batting line-up for the last two Ashes Test matches

Bob Willis says England batsman Jason Roy should be dropped for Ollie Pope in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, with Joe Denly being promoted to open.

Ben Stokes' heroic 135 not out at Headingley kept England's Ashes hopes alive on Sunday as they beat Australia by one wicket.

5:31 Relive Ben Stokes' remarkable innings and the celebrations that followed as England won the third Ashes Test to square the series Relive Ben Stokes' remarkable innings and the celebrations that followed as England won the third Ashes Test to square the series

Stokes' knock has been described as one of the greatest of all time, but Willis says England should not be so reliant on the all-rounder, with changes in the batting line-up required for the fourth Test from September 4.

"The Roy experiment hasn't worked," said Willis, with the batsman scoring just 57 runs in six innings at the top of the order in the Ashes.

"Some people would say give him a chance in the middle order but I think his confidence is shot at the moment, so I would replace him with Pope, who's in terrific form and has had a taste of Test match cricket as well.

"Denly would obviously have to go up and open which is quite tough on him. He's obviously got problems with the short ball, as have many of the England players. They're not used to seeing it in the County Championship.

Jason Roy has struggled opening the batting, scoring just 57 runs in six innings

"I would have Burns and Denly opening the batting, with Pope slotting in at No 6 in the order after Joe Root, Stokes and Jonny Bairstow and then Jos Buttler at No 7 just about retaining his place.

"It weakens the batting a little bit if James Anderson is fit, replacing Chris Woakes, with Jofra Archer coming in as high as No 8. But the top seven should be capable of getting the runs.

"I'm sure Stokes would have inspired all those batsmen to do better at Old Trafford.

"I think it's a little bit early to say England are going to go on and regain the Ashes simply because they only have those two high-quality Test match batsmen in Root and Stokes.

"The other players have got to come to the party, they've got to learn to play this short-pitched bowling and hang in there and occupy the crease.

"67 all out is just not satisfactory, so they will have learnt from that mistake. They've got to leave the ball outside the off stump when the ball is new, make the ball come to them - five days is a long time."

Stokes said his innings was 'right up there' with the World Cup win

Steve Smith should return for Australia at Old Trafford after missing the third Test with concussion, while Willis believes the tourists could make multiple changes, with Mitchell Starc coming into the bowling attack.

"Australia will have Smith back, the biggest thorn in England's side of all time, so they'll come back very strongly," he added.

"I'm amazed that they haven't played Starc in this series so far, not only for his bowling but for the rough he would create for Nathan Lyon because Lyon has been pretty sterile in the last couple of matches.

"Stokes has played him particularly well. We thought he was going to be a huge threat but if Starc comes back and creates those footmarks he still could be."

Watch day one of the fourth Ashes Test live on Sky Sports The Ashes and Sky Sports Main Event from 10am on Wednesday, September 4.

You can also follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on our rolling blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.