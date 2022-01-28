Brendan Taylor: Former Zimbabwe captain given three-year ban from cricket by ICC for corruption breach

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor retired from international cricket in September 2021

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned from all cricket for three and a half years by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after accepting a breach of anti-corruption rules.

Taylor revealed earlier in January that he was facing a ban, after admitting he received a $15,000 "deposit" for spot-fixing, though he claimed he was blackmailed and never went through with the arrangement.

The 35-year-old has also been given a separate one-month ban by the ICC for an anti-doping violation, which resulted from a positive test for the stimulant Benzoylecognine, a cocaine metabolite.

