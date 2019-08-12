Sky Cricket Podcast: Mike Gatting continues Captain's Log series

Mike Gatting reflects on his time as England captain, which included the 1986/87 Ashes win in Australia, and an infamous spat with umpire Shakoor Rana on a tour of Pakistan a year later.

On the latest instalment of our Captain's Log podcast series, Gatting sits down with Sky Sports' Charles Colvile, to discuss his time in charge, his guilt at taking the job off the "hard-done-by" David Gower, how he got the best out of Sir Ian Botham and his politically-charged ousting at the end of his tenure.

Gatting recalls how he was offered the captaincy job when in the physio room at The Oval immediately after a Test defeat to India in 1986. He didn't get off to the greatest of starts but, later that winter, Gatting led an England side that, according to the press, "can't bat, can't bowl and can't field" to a famous 2-1 triumph.

As well as that, Gatting recalls the biggest disappointment of his career, the 1987 World Cup final loss to Australia and that reverse-sweep of his, his bust-up with Rana that derailed their tour of Pakistan and his final days in charge before going on a rebel tour of South Africa - as the powers that be "made it clear they didn't want me".

For all that, and more, listen to the latest Captain's Log podcast above or download here!