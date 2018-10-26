QUIZ: Test your knowledge of cricketing families after Curran brothers play together for England

Sam and Tom Curran pose ahead of England's fifth ODI in Sri Lanka

After Tom and Sam Curran played together for England for the first time in Tuesday's final ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Benedict Bermange has devised a quiz on cricketing families.

The Currans became the first brothers to play in the same game for England since Ben and Adam Hollioake, also against Sri Lanka, in 1999 - but family affairs in cricket are nothing new.

So for questions on siblings, fathers and sons, and more play Benedict's quiz below - it's 'relatively' hard...

