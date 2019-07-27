Top Ashes moments: Bob Willis upsets Headingley odds and Don Bradman earns Australia huge win

Benedict's top Ashes moments

The Ashes has never been short of memorable moments.

So each day in the build-up to this summer's series, which begins on Sky Sports Cricket on Thursday, August 1, Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange will pick six of the best as he counts down his top 60 moments.

Benedict's Ashes moments 30-25:

30) 1934 - Bill Ponsford and Don Bradman put on a world record 451 for the second wicket at The Oval as Australia win the match by 562 runs.

Don Bradman shared a record partnership with Bill Ponsford as Australia won the 1934 Test at The Oval

29) 1894 - Australia score 586 batting first at Sydney and England are forced to follow on. However, they score 437 and end up triumphant by 10 runs.

Sydney Cricket Ground, 1894

28) 1997 - Steve Waugh seems to be batting on a different pitch to everyone else as his twin centuries at Old Trafford help Australia to a 268-run victory.

Steve Waugh hit two centuries as Australia triumphed at Old Trafford in the 1997 Ashes series

27) 1933 - At Brisbane, Eddie Paynter rises from his sick bed to score 83 in four hours. Later in the match, he hits the six that regains the Ashes.

Eddie Paynter hit the six that brought the Ashes back to England in 1933

26) 1938 - Stan McCabe plays his memorable innings of 232 at Trent Bridge which prompts Bradman to say "I wish I could bat like that".

Australia batsmen Bill Ponsford and Stan McCabe (right)

25) 1981 - After Botham's blitz, Bob Willis takes 8-43 to apply the finishing touches to the Australian defeat at Headingley to upset odds of 500/1.

Bob Willis (right), with England team-mate David Gower, took eight wickets in the unforgettable Ashes Test at Headingley in 1981

