Top Ashes moments: Bob Willis upsets Headingley odds and Don Bradman earns Australia huge win
Waugh scores two hundreds at Old Trafford and Paynter's heroics win Ashes Down Under
By Benedict Bermange
Last Updated: 24/07/19 5:06pm
The Ashes has never been short of memorable moments.
The Ashes has never been short of memorable moments.

So each day in the build-up to this summer's series Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange will pick six of the best as he counts down his top 60 moments.
this series is bound to stir up some debate
Benedict's Ashes moments 30-25:
30) 1934 - Bill Ponsford and Don Bradman put on a world record 451 for the second wicket at The Oval as Australia win the match by 562 runs.
29) 1894 - Australia score 586 batting first at Sydney and England are forced to follow on. However, they score 437 and end up triumphant by 10 runs.
28) 1997 - Steve Waugh seems to be batting on a different pitch to everyone else as his twin centuries at Old Trafford help Australia to a 268-run victory.
27) 1933 - At Brisbane, Eddie Paynter rises from his sick bed to score 83 in four hours. Later in the match, he hits the six that regains the Ashes.
26) 1938 - Stan McCabe plays his memorable innings of 232 at Trent Bridge which prompts Bradman to say "I wish I could bat like that".
25) 1981 - After Botham's blitz, Bob Willis takes 8-43 to apply the finishing touches to the Australian defeat at Headingley to upset odds of 500/1.
