More from Cricket

Benedict Bermange

Cricket Statistician

Port Elizabeth QUIZ: How much do you know about England's next Test venue?

Watch the third Test between South Africa and England, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am on Thursday

Last Updated: 15/01/20 7:37am

Andrew Strauss and Graham Thorpe celebrate an England Test win in Port Elizabeth in 2004
Port Elizabeth plays host to the crucial third Test between South Africa and England this week - but how much do you know about the venue?

S Africa vs England

January 16, 2020, 7:30am

Live on

Sky Sports Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange is here to test your knowledge on Port Elizabeth's sporting history, as well as South Africa and England's cricketing highs and lows there.

England were knocked out of the 2003 Cricket World Cup with a defeat to Australia in Port Elizabeth
Take part in the 12-question quiz below and then tweet us @SkyCricket to let us know how you got on. Good luck!

Watch day one of the third Test between South Africa and England in Port Elizabeth, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am on Thursday.

