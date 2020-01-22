Benedict Bermange News

More from Cricket

Benedict Bermange

Cricket Statistician

Johannesburg QUIZ: How much do you know about England's next Test venue?

Watch the fourth Test between South Africa and England, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am on Friday

Last Updated: 22/01/20 2:39pm

Nasser Hussain, Mike Atherton and Alec Stewart all made ducks as England crashed to 2-4 on day one of the first Test against South Africa in 1999
Mike Atherton's epic stand with Jack Russell. South Africa's record run-fest with Australia in 2006. England slump to 2-4…

The Wanderers in Johannesburg has played host to some incredible cricket moments over the years.

From Friday it will stage the fourth and final Test between South Africa and England - but how much do you know about the venue?

Sky Sports Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange is here to test your knowledge on Johannesburg's sporting history, as well as some of the cricketing highs and lows there.

Take part in the 12-question quiz below and then tweet us @SkyCricket to let us know how you got on. Good luck!

Watch day one of the fourth Test between South Africa and England in Johannesburg, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am on Friday.

