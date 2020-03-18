QUIZ: What do you know about the Pakistan Super League?

How much do you know about the Pakistan Super League?

The Pakistan Super League was the latest cricket tournament to be postponed this week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The semi-finals were due to take place in Lahore on Tuesday, with the final set for the same venue on Wednesday, but the games will now be rescheduled.

So to help fans fill the void, Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange has written another of his dastardly quizzes to test your knowledge of all things PSL.

Try the quiz above and then tweet us @SkyCricket to let us know how you got on!