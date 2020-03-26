Benedict Bermange News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Blog
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures/Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet
More from Cricket

Benedict Bermange

Cricket Statistician

QUIZ: How much do you know about cricket in 2020 so far?

Last Updated: 26/03/20 7:19am

Australia Women celebrate winning the T20 World Cup in earlier this month
Australia Women celebrate winning the T20 World Cup in earlier this month

Cricket has been stalled by the coronavirus - but there was plenty of top-quality action during the first few months of the year!

Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange has taken time out from his latest venture - simulating the Test series between Sri Lanka and England - to quiz you on the cricket in 2020 so far.

Also See:

Benny has questions on Test-match exploits, ODI wicket-taking, the Women's T20 World Cup, and a whole lot more.

Take on the challenge above and then let us know how you do on Twitter through @SkyCricket!

Trending

©2020 Sky UK