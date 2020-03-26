QUIZ: How much do you know about cricket in 2020 so far?

Australia Women celebrate winning the T20 World Cup in earlier this month

Cricket has been stalled by the coronavirus - but there was plenty of top-quality action during the first few months of the year!

Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange has taken time out from his latest venture - simulating the Test series between Sri Lanka and England - to quiz you on the cricket in 2020 so far.

Benny has questions on Test-match exploits, ODI wicket-taking, the Women's T20 World Cup, and a whole lot more.

Take on the challenge above and then let us know how you do on Twitter through @SkyCricket!