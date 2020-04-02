QUIZ: Which of David Lloyd, Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain did these things?

Michael Atherton, David Lloyd and Nasser Hussain - the answer is always one of them in our latest quiz!

They are former England captains and now esteemed Sky Cricket pundits - and all celebrated their birthdays in March.

Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and David Lloyd have achieved heaps in their careers but can you pick out their successes - and sometimes their faux pas - in Benedict Bermange's latest quiz?

It's a pretty simple formula - 12 questions with the correct answer always one of Nasser, Athers or Bumble.

Take the challenge below and let us know how you get on through Twitter @SkyCricket