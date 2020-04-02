Benedict Bermange News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Blog
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures/Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet
More from Cricket

Benedict Bermange

Cricket Statistician

QUIZ: Which of David Lloyd, Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain did these things?

Last Updated: 01/04/20 11:09pm

Michael Atherton, David Lloyd and Nasser Hussain - the answer is always one of them in our latest quiz!
Michael Atherton, David Lloyd and Nasser Hussain - the answer is always one of them in our latest quiz!

They are former England captains and now esteemed Sky Cricket pundits - and all celebrated their birthdays in March.

Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and David Lloyd have achieved heaps in their careers but can you pick out their successes - and sometimes their faux pas - in Benedict Bermange's latest quiz?

Also See:

It's a pretty simple formula - 12 questions with the correct answer always one of Nasser, Athers or Bumble.

Take the challenge below and let us know how you get on through Twitter @SkyCricket

Trending

©2020 Sky UK