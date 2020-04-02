Benedict Bermange
Cricket Statistician
QUIZ: Which of David Lloyd, Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain did these things?
Last Updated: 01/04/20 11:09pm
They are former England captains and now esteemed Sky Cricket pundits - and all celebrated their birthdays in March.
Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and David Lloyd have achieved heaps in their careers but can you pick out their successes - and sometimes their faux pas - in Benedict Bermange's latest quiz?
It's a pretty simple formula - 12 questions with the correct answer always one of Nasser, Athers or Bumble.
