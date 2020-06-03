Benedict Bermange
Cricket Statistician
QUIZ - Cricket from 1990 to 2004: Take on part one of our quiz to mark 30 years of cricket on Sky Sports
How many different players featured in Test cricket for England in the 1990s?
Sky Sports has been showing cricket for 30 years.
Nasser Hussain and Rob Key marked the occasion by going head to head in a 'Battle of the Eras' Virtual Test - and now our stats man Benedict Bermange has complied a quiz on that period.
In part one, which charts the game between 1990 and 2004, Benedict has questions on England in the 1990s, politicians playing cricket, Australia bowlers in red-hot form and a whole lot more.
