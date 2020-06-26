Benedict Bermange News

More from Cricket

Benedict Bermange

Cricket Statistician

QUIZ: West Indies fast bowlers - test your knowledge

West Indies' current battery of seamers will take on England in the three-Test #raisethebat series, live on Sky Sports Cricket from July 8

Last Updated: 26/06/20 7:49am

Study this picture of some great West Indies fast bowlers closely - it will come in handy later on in Benedict's quiz...
Holding, Garner, Ambrose, Walsh, Marshall, Bishop - names of great West Indies fast bowlers just roll off the tongue.

Before the Caribbean side's current crop of pacemen do battle with England, our stats man Benedict Bermange has a quiz on some of the quicks to have starred in the past for West Indies.

Take on the challenge below and let us know how you get on through Twitter @SkyCricket

Watch every ball from England's behind-closed-doors Test series against West Indies, live on Sky Sports Cricket from Wednesday, July 8. Click here for more details.

