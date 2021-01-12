Greatest Test team semi-finals: Ricky Ponting seals all-Australian final with draw against India

Ricky Ponting hit half-centuries in both innings to secure a draw for Australia against India

It will be an all-Australian final in the Greatest Team Tournament as both the sides from the 1948 Oval Test and the 2002 Johannesburg Test clinched victories in their semi-finals.

Going into the final Test all square with England's 2010 Adelaide side, Don Bradman won the toss and elected to field first. The decision looked to have backfired as Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook shared an opening partnership of 124 in three hours.

However, an all-too-familiar batting collapse to the wiles of Bill Johnston - who took 7-58 - meant that England stuttered to 194 all out, with only Paul Collingwood joining the openers in reaching double figures.

Bill Johnston took 10 wickets in the match as Australia beat England by an innings and 83 runs

The Australian reply started solidly and Sid Barnes compiled an excellent 160 which anchored the innings of 442, ably supported by Arthur Morris, Bradman and Lindsay Hassett. England's bowlers stuck to their task, with four wickets apiece for Graeme Swann and Steven Finn.

Unfortunately, the batsmen failed again second time around, with a third-wicket partnership of 89 between Jonathan Trott and Kevin Pietersen the only bright spot. The Australian bowlers shared the wickets as the innings subsided for 165, giving the Australians an innings victory and a 2-1 triumph in the series.

India thwarted in second semi-final

Needing a victory to square the series and force an additional match, India batted first in their final Test and Cheteshwar Pujara's excellent century helped them to reach 388, with captain Virat Kohli adding 82.

With the added incentive that only a draw was needed, the Australian top order set out their stall to bat long, and duly did just that. Justin Langer duly completed the third century of what was a superb series for him, and half-centuries from Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh ensured a slim first-innings lead.

Australia held on for a draw against India, enough to earn them a place in the final

Starting their second innings after tea on day three, India needed to bat positively, and Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma upped the ante from the relative struggles of 107-4. Both completed excellent centuries which enabled a target of 404 in the best part of five sessions to be set.

Although R Ashwin did his best, taking 3-71 in 36 excellent overs, Ponting's 71 ensured a draw and a place in the final for his side.