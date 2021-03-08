Axar Patel's dream start and Joe Root's lbw dismissals - the best stats from India vs England Tests

Only three bowlers in history have taken more wickets than India's Axar Patel in their first three Tests (Pic credit - BCCI)

After India’s 3-1 Test success against England, Sky Cricket’s Benedict Bermange brings you the top stats, including on a prolific debut series for home spinner Axar Patel and visiting captain Joe Root's lbw issues…

- In the first Test, Joe Root made the highest score by an England batsman in India, and also made the highest individual score by anyone in their 100th Test:

Highest scores in 100th Test Score Player Match Venue 218 Joe Root India vs ENGLAND Chennai, 2021 184 Inzamam-ul-Haq India vs PAKISTAN Bangalore, 2005 149 Gordon Greenidge WEST INDIES vs England St John's, 1990 145 Javed Miandad PAKISTAN vs India Lahore, 1989

- Thanks to the third umpire's intervention, Ravichandran Ashwin was called for the first no-balls in his Test career after more than 20,000 deliveries. The record for the most deliveries without ever bowling a no-ball in an entire Test career now belongs to Graeme Swann, with 15,349. Swann did bowl one wide in his Test career, so the most deliveries without a no-ball or wide in an entire Test career is 14,513 by Australian Clarrie Grimmett.

Ravichandran Ashwin was called for the first no-balls of his career - after more than 20,000 deliveries (Pic credit - BCCI)

- India's first innings of 329 in the second Test contained no extras, which set a new record for Test cricket, just edging past the previous record, which had stood for more than 60 years:

Highest Test innings with no extras Score Team Against Venue and year 329 India England Chennai, 2021 328 Pakistan India Lahore, 1955 252 South Africa England Durban, 1931 247 South Africa England Nottingham, 1960

- In the 100 years before this series, no spinner had taken a wicket from the first ball of a Test innings. However, both Ashwin and Axar Patel managed that feat in the series, making the total four in all Test cricket history. Ashwin and Axar following Bobby Peel for England vs Australia at Lord's in 1888 and Bert Vogler for South Africa vs England at The Oval in 1907.

- The third Test marked England's first defeat within two days in a Test since they lost to Australia by ten wickets at Nottingham in 1921 and it was the shortest Test to end in a positive result since 1932, the shortest ever to involve India, and the seventh-shortest of all-time:

Shortest Test matches with results (in terms of balls bowled) Balls Home team Away team Venue 656 Australia South Africa Melbourne, 1931-32 672 West Indies England Bridgetown, 1934/35 788 England Australia Manchester, 1888 792 England Australia Lord's, 1888 796 South Africa England Cape Town, 1888-89 815 England South Africa The Oval, 1912 842 India England Ahmedabad, 2021

- In the third Test, Ashwin took his 400th Test wicket in his 77th Test, the second-fewest of the 16 bowlers to take that many in Test cricket. Only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, who did it in 72 Tests, achieved the feat quicker than Ashwin. Sir Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) and Dale Steyn (South Africa) did it in 80 Tests.

Ashwin became the second quickest bowler, after Muttiah Muralitharan, to reach 400 Test wickets (Pic credit - BCCI)

- The third Test match was Ishant Sharma's 100th Test and he marked it by hitting his first six. Only one player has waited longer before striking his first six in Test cricket - Glenn McGrath, who took 102 Tests.

- India won the fourth Test by an innings, despite as many as four of their batsmen being dismissed for ducks, a feat only performed three previous times in Test history:

Most ducks suffered in innings win Ducks Team Against Venue 5 South Africa Bangladesh Centurion, 2008-09 4 Australia Pakistan Perth, 1999-2000 4 England Pakistan Lord's, 2010 4 India England Ahmedabad

- Only two bowlers have taken more wickets in their first three Tests than Axar Patel's 27 - India's Narendra Hirwani bagging 31 at home to West Indies and New Zealand in 1988 and Australia's Charlie Turner taking 29 against England across three Tests in Sydney in 1887-1888.

- Root was dismissed lbw on four occasions in the series, one short of the record for a batsman in a single series:

Most lbws in a single series Player Series Matches LBW dismissals Kim Hughes (Australia) vs England, 1981 5 7 Javed Miandad (Pakistan) vs India, 1979-80 5 6 Mike Gatting (England) vs Australia, 1981 4 6 Joe Root (England) vs India 2021 4 6

