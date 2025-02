Indian Premier League fixtures 2025: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders play in first match; final on May 25

Defending Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders will kick off the 2025 season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday March 22.

Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the competition opener between KKR and RCB as well as the IPL final on Sunday May 25 when the two-month tournament comes to a close after 74 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians forms a double-header on Sunday March 23, before Delhi Capitals take on Lucknow Super Giants the following day and Gujarat Titans face Punjab Kings on Tuesday March 25.

The group stage consists of 70 games, before three play-off fixtures determine which sides from the top four in the table make the final.

Image: Jos Buttler will play for Gujarat Titans in the 2025 IPL after being released by Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League fixtures 2025

All times UK and Ireland

Saturday March 22: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2pm)

Sunday March 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals (10am)

Sunday March 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (2pm)

Monday March 24: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants (2pm)

Tuesday March 25: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings (2pm)

Wednesday March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2pm)

Thursday March 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants (2pm)

Friday March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2pm)

Saturday March 29: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians (2pm)

Sunday March 30: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (11am)

Sunday March 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (3pm)

Monday March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)

Tuesday April 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings (3pm)

Wednesday April 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans (3pm)

Thursday April 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)

Friday April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians (3pm)

Saturday April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals (11am)

Saturday April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (3pm)

Sunday April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants (11am)

Sunday April 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans (3pm)

Monday April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (3pm)

Tuesday April 8: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings (3pm)

Wednesday April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals (3pm)

Thursday April 10: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals (3pm)

Friday April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)

Saturday April 12: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans (11am)

Saturday April 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings (3pm)

Sunday April 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (11am)

Sunday April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (3pm)

Monday April 14: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (3pm)

Tuesday April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)

Wednesday April 16: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals (3pm)

Thursday April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)

Friday April 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings (3pm)

Saturday April 19: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals (11am)

Saturday April 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants (3pm)

Sunday April 20: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (11am)

Sunday April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (3pm)

Monday April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans (3pm)

Tuesday April 22: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals (3pm)

Wednesday April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (3pm)

Thursday April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals (3pm)

Friday April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)

Saturday April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (3pm)

Sunday April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants (11am)

Sunday April 27: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (3pm)

Monday April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans (3pm)

Tuesday April 29: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)

Wednesday April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (3pm)

Thursday May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (3pm)

Friday May 2: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)

Saturday May 3: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings (3pm)

Sunday May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals (11am)

Sunday May 4: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants (3pm)

Monday May 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (3pm)

Tuesday May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (3pm)

Wednesday May 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings (3pm)

Thursday May 8: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (3pm)

Friday May 9: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (3pm)

Saturday May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)

Sunday May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians (11am)

Sunday May 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans (3pm)

Monday May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (3pm)

Tuesday May 13: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)

Wednesday May 14: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants (3pm)

Tuesday May 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (3pm)

Friday May 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (3pm)

Saturday May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders (3pm)

Sunday May 18: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (11am)

Sunday May 18: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (3pm)

Tuesday May 20: Qualifier 1 - 1st vs 2nd (3pm)

Wednesday May 21: Eliminator - 3rd vs 4th (3pm)

Friday May 23: Qualifier 2 - Loser of Qualifier 1 vs winner of Eliminator (3pm)

Sunday May 25: Final - TBC vs TBC (3pm)