IPL: Punjab Kings defend 111 in tournament record as Kolkata Knight Riders crumble to 95 all out

Punjab Kings achieved the record for the lowest total defended in IPL history as reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders crumbled chasing 112 to win in a low-scoring thriller.

Kolkata were 62-2 in the eighth over but then lost eight wickets for 33 runs to be skittled for 95 and suffer a stunning 16-run defeat.

Punjab had been on the receiving end of the previous lowest score defended in the IPL - Chennai Super Kings' 116-9 in 2009.

Punjab head coach Ricky Ponting said after Tuesday's drama: "That might just be about the best win I've ever had as coach."

Rahane takes blame after 'reckless' run chase

Kings leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (4-28) triggered KKR's collapse by pinning opposition skipper Ajinkya Rahane lbw for 17 as the batter tried a slog-sweep and was crunched on the pad.

Rahane could have overturned his dismissal with the ball hitting him outside the line of off stump but he did not opt for the review.

The KKR skipper said he would "take the blame" for playing the "wrong shot" when discussing the defeat, before adding that the run chase was "reckless" and his side had batted "really badly".

Image: Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal celebrate the stunning win over Kolkata Knight Riders as theit side defended a total of 111

After removing Rahane, Chahal ousted Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37) in the 10th over, caught at backward point.

Venkatesh Iyer (7) fell to Glenn Maxwell in the 11th before Chahal dismissed Rinku Singh (2) and Ramandeep Singh (0) in the 12th to leave Kolkata reeling on 76-7.

Image: Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer trudges off after beinng dismissed for just seven

That became 79-8 for Harshit Rana - who had earlier bagged 3-25 as Kings were rolled for 111 in 15.3 overs - was bowled by Marco Jansen.

Andre Russell (17) slammed Chahal for two sixes and a four in a 16-run 14th over to keep Knight Riders alive but Arshdeep Singh then nicked off Vaibhav Arora in a wicket-maiden 15th before Russell inside-edged Jansen onto his stumps next ball.