IPL: Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad inspires victory over Mumbai Indians

Ruturaj Gaikwad produced an unbeaten 88 to inspire Chennai Super Kings to victory over Mumbai Indians

Ruturaj Gaikwad struck an unbeaten 88 to inspire Chennai Super Kings to a 20-run victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians, as the IPL resumed in Dubai on Sunday.

The tournament was suspended at the halfway stage in the spring due to a rising number of positive coronavirus cases among the players in India, but three-time champions Chennai made a winning return, courtesy of Gaikwad's heroics.

The 24-year-old smashed nine fours and four sixes in his stunning 58-ball knock, registering his highest IPL score to guide the Super Kings to an impressive total of 156-6 from 20 overs.

Mumbai's pace trio of Adam Milne (2-21), Jasprit Bumrah (2-33) and Trent Boult (2-35) picked up two wickets apiece, although they were left to rue a capitulation in the latter stages, which saw them concede 108 from the final nine overs.

In the absence of captain Rohit Sharma and talisman Hardik Pandya, Mumbai appeared a little light in the batting department and so it proved, as a disciplined bowling display from the Super Kings saw them prevail in convincing fashion.

Saurab Tiwary's eighth IPL fifty ultimately came in vain, as Dwayne Bravo (3-25) and Deepak Chahar (2-19) starred to send MS Dhoni's side top of the table at the expense of Delhi Capitals, as Mumbai finished on 136-8.

Mumbai fail to capitalise on superb start

The absence of captain Rohit Sharma left a major void in Mumbai's top order

In the early stages of Sunday's encounter, Mumbai appeared poised to complete a league double over Dhoni's men, with their formidable seam attack making early inroads to leave the Super Kings floundering at 7-3.

The New Zealand pace duo of Boult and Milne struck in their opening overs - Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali both departed without scoring, before Ambati Rayudu was forced to retire after being struck on the elbow by a ferocious Milne bouncer.

Their woes were compounded when Suresh Raina (4) succumbed cheaply to Boult in the third over, and after Dhoni (3) pummelled another short delivery from Milne to his compatriot at deep square leg, CSK were staring down the barrel at 24-4.

Gaikwad was gifted a reprieve after being dropped on 19 by Quinton de Kock, and he duly capitalised, dispatching Krunal Pandya (0-27) for 18 in the 12th over and following up a glorious straight six with a flamboyant reverse sweep.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets on his 100th IPL appearance for Mumbai Indians

Ravindra Jadeja (26 off 33) provided an effective foil for Gaikwad, who registered his sixth IPL half-century in just 14 appearances with a crunching pull through midwicket as the pair compiled a fifth-wicket stand of 81 from 68 deliveries.

Bumrah made the breakthrough to dismiss his India team-mate Jadeja, yet this did little to stifle Super Kings' momentum, courtesy of Bravo's sparkling cameo.

Bravo (23 off 8) and Gaikwad dispatched Boult for 24 in the penultimate over, before the Super Kings opener rounded off the innings in style, striking Bumrah's final delivery over deep square leg for a maximum.

Bravo, Chahar star for Super Kings

De Kock (17 off 12) struck three early boundaries in Mumbai's pursuit of 157, but Deepak Chahar claimed the prized scalp of the South African, trapping him lbw in the third over.

Mumbai were dealt a further blow by losing two wickets in quick succession to round off the powerplay. Chahar deceived Anmolpreet Singh (16) with a brilliantly-executed knuckle ball, before Suryakumar Yadav (3) was dismissed by Shardul Thakur (1-29).

The introduction of Bravo sparked the demise of Ishan Kishan in the 10th over, and Chennai were firmly in the ascendancy when Kieron Pollard (15) came to the crease.

Bravo delivered at the death to guide Chennai Super Kings to victory in Dubai

Pollard produced an astonishing innings to inspire Mumbai to victory in the sides' most recent encounter in May, and he served another reminder of his destructive potential by dispatching Jadeja for a six during his first over.

However, Mumbai's stand-in skipper was unable to repeat his heroics, falling lbw to Josh Hazlewood (1-34) in the 14th over, which all but thwarted their slender hopes.

Tiwary (50no) provided spirited resistance for Mumbai, although his classy half-century provided scant consolation, as Bravo accounted for Milne (15) and Rahul Chahar (0) in the closing stages to send Chennai top of the table.

