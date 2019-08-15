Brendon McCullum appointed Kolkata Knight Riders head coach

Brendon McCullum is the new Kolkata Knight Riders head coach

Brendon McCullum has been appointed as the new head coach of Indian Premier League side the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The former New Zealand captain, who had two stints as a player with the Knight Riders, replaces Jacques Kallis, who left last week.

After being confirmed in the role, McCullum said: "It's a great honour to take on this responsibility.

"The Knight Rider franchises in IPL & CPL have become iconic and have set the standard in franchise cricket."

As well as playing for KKR, McCullum also spent time with the Trinbago Knight Riders, the Caribbean Premier League franchise who are owned by the same parent company.