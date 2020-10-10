Mumbai Indians knock Delhi Capitals off IPL top spot after five-wicket win in Abu Dhabi

Quinton de Kock scored a half-century as Mumbai Indians knocked Delhi Capitals off the top of the IPL table

Mumbai Indians overtook Delhi Capitals at the top of the IPL table after beating their fellow highflyers by five wickets in Abu Dhabi.

Suryakumar Yadav (53 off 32) and Quinton de Kock (53 off 36) struck half-centuries as Mumbai reached their target of 163 with two balls to spare to leapfrog Delhi at the summit on net run-rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin dropped Suryakumar off his own bowling when the Mumbai batsman had only 17 and that proved key as Delhi lost for just the second time in seven IPL games this season.

Mumbai required seven from the final over but any nerves were eased when Krunal Pandya (12no off 7 balls) struck Marcus Stoinis' first ball for four and the same batsman went on to strike the winning boundary.

Shikhar Dhawan's first IPL fifty of the season came in vain for Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan (69no off 52) had earlier scored his first half-century of the campaign as a tweaked Capitals batting line-up posted 162-4 after their captain Shreyas Iyer (42 off 33) elected to bat.

An injury to Rishabh Pant meant Australia's Alex Carey was drafted in to keep wicket and with Carey's countryman Stoinis and South Africa pacemen Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje filling Delhi's four overseas spots, West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer had to drop out.

Hetmyer's replacement, Ajinkya Rahane, was out lbw to Krunal for a run-a-ball 15 as Delhi slipped to 24-2 after 4.2 overs - Prithvi Shaw (4) having been caught off Trent Boult in the first over.

Iyer and Dhawan subsequently combined for a third-wicket stand of 85, with the odd boundary supported by brisk running between the wickets.

Iyer and Stoinis (13 off 8) were then dismissed in the 15th and 17th overs respectively - Krunal (2-26) making Iyer his second scalp and Stoinis run out - and Delhi managed only two boundaries in their final four overs.

De Kock - whose opening partner Rohit Sharma made just five - led Mumbai's reply with his second half-century in three games, having made 67 from 39 balls against Sunrisers last weekend.

The South African reached his fifty from 33 balls but then top-edged Ashwin to deep square leg - one ball after the Delhi off-spinner had spilled Suryakumar's drive in his follow through.

Suryakumar seals 30-ball 5️⃣0️⃣ in style by whipping Rabada over fine leg for six - only to depart later in the over.#MumbaiIndians 130-3 after 15 overs chasing 163 to beat #DelhiCapitals



Suryakumar went on to seal a 30-ball half-century - his second in a row after a knock of 79 not out against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday - with a six over fine leg off Rabada.

The 30-year-old was out three deliveries later but the requirement after the wicket ball was a fairly routine 33 from 30 deliveries and Ishan Kishan (28 off 15), Kieron Pollard (11no off 14) and Krunal did enough after the latter's brother Hardik Pandya was out to Stoinis for a duck.

