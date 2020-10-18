Kolkata beat Sunrisers after Super Over in IPL as Lockie Ferguson takes five wickets across the game

Lockie Ferguson took five wickets during a sensational performance as Eoin Morgan claimed a first win as Kolkata Knight Riders captain following a Super Over success against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.

New Zealand paceman Ferguson - making his first appearance of the season - bagged 3-15 from four overs in normal time and then two from three balls in the Super Over as Sunrisers' innings ended prematurely on 2-2 after David Warner and Abdul Samad were cleaned up.

Morgan and former skipper Dinesh Karthik - who had lifted Knight Riders up to 163-5 batting first with a fifth-wicket stand of 58 from 30 balls - then knocked off the three runs required in their Super Over with two balls to spare to tighten their grip on an IPL play-off place.

Ferguson took five wickets across the game in his first IPL appearance of the season

Fourth-placed Kolkata have moved four points clear of Sunrisers, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the final play-off spot after nine of the 14 group games, with Sunrisers' hopes now hit by three successive defeats.

Warner (47no off 33 balls) had earlier hit three boundaries in a row and scampered a leg bye off the last ball of Andre Russell's dismal 17-run final over to take Sunrisers to 163-6 and the game into overtime.

But the Australian was then bowled by Ferguson from the first delivery of the Super Over and when Samad suffered the same fate two balls later, Sunrisers' innings was over and Morgan and Karthik then completed victory.

Morgan lost his first game in charge against Mumbai Indians but his runs, the selection of Ferguson and a costly drop from Sunrisers' Rashid Khan ensured Kolkata snapped a run of two straight losses.

Eoin Morgan hit a brisk 34 for Kolkata

Rashid spilled Knight Riders opener Shubman Gill on one at square-leg and the batsman went on to score 36 before he was caught off Rashid in the 12th over - Priyam Garg with a brilliant take on the run at long-off.

Garg took another excellent grab on the run at mid-wicket to remove Nitish Rana (29) three balls later off the economical Vijay Shankar (1-20).

When Russell (9 off 11) pulled T Natarajan straight to Shankar on the deep mid-wicket boundary, Kolkata had slipped from 87-1 to 105-4 after 15 overs.

Morgan (34 of 23) and Karthik (29 off 14), though clubbed 52 from the final four, with Karthik creaming two sixes and Morgan one during a brisk stand, which ended when Morgan was caught off the final ball of the innings.

Kane Williamson shows his frustration after cutting countryman Ferguson to third man

Morgan then watched on as a hobbling Kane Williamson (29 off 19) - opening instead of Warner - and Jonny Bairstow (36) thrashed an opening stand of 58 in Sunrisers' powerplay, Williamson timing the ball sweetly despite a hamstring strain impeding his running.

Ferguson, however, had fellow Kiwi Williamson caught at third man with his first delivery before bowling Garg (4) with a slower ball in his second over and castling Manish Pandey (6) with a 90mph-plus yorker in his third.

With Bairstow also having lofted Varun Chakravarthy to Russell at long-off looking for his eighth boundary and Pat Cummins making Shankar (7) his first IPL wicket in six games and just his third of the campaign, Sunrisers tumbled from 58-0 after six overs to 109-5 in the 16th.

Jonny Bairstow scored 36 in Sunrisers' run chase

Warner kept Sunrisers in the game, though, and found a fine ally in teenager Samad, who thumped a quickfire 23 before he was caught on the deep mid0wicket boundary at the end of the 19th over after a fine combination grab between Ferguson and Gill.

Russell - who had earlier left the field through injury - bowled a poor final over, featuring a no-ball, a full toss and those three Warner boundaries, but it did not cost Kolkata in the end, with Ferguson coming to the fore.

