IPL: Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah impress as Mumbai Indians close in on play-off spot

Suryakumar Yadav scored 10 fours and three sixes in his superb 79 not out from 43 balls for Mumbai Indians in the IPL

Suryakumar Yadav scored a sparkling half-century after Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets as Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in Abu Dhabi to move to the brink of sealing an IPL play-off place.

Suryakumar (79no off 43) rallied the Indians from 72-3 in their chase of 165, with his glittering unbeaten innings, which featured 13 boundaries, including three sixes and the match-winning four, steering table-toppers Mumbai to victory with five deliveries to spare.

Bumrah (3-14 from four overs) had earlier made Virat Kohli (9) his 100th IPL scalp - seven years after the same batsman became his first - and then removed RCB top-scorer Devdutt Padikkal (74) and Shivam Dube (2) in a double-wicket maiden 17th over as Kohli's men posted 164-6.

Jasprit Bumrah's three wickets included his 100th in the IPL

Mumbai are now two points clear of second-placed RCB and third-placed Delhi Capitals and their superior run-rate means they look all but certain to make the play-offs, even if five sides are locked on 16 points at the end of the group stage next Tuesday.

Defeat was harsh on 20-year-old RCB opener Padikkal, who not only scored his fourth, and quickest, IPL half-century of the season from 30 balls with the 10th of his 13 boundaries but also took a fantastic diving catch at mid-off to leave Mumbai three down in the 11th over.

However, Bumrah's penetrative and frugal bowling and Suryakumar's fine innings - he reached fifty from 29 balls and twice hit three boundaries in an over - subjected RCB to back-to-back defeats following their loss to eliminated Chennai Super Kings at the weekend.

RCB's Devdutt Padikkal took a superb diving catch at mid-off in his side's IPL clash with Mumbai in Abu Dhabi

Kohli's side would have been eyeing a score of around 180 when five boundaries in seven balls from Padikkal and AB de Villiers (15 off 12), including a six apiece, took them to 129-2 after 15 overs.

But RCB then lost four wickets for seven runs, with De Villiers caught off a Kieron Pollard full toss at deep square and Padikkal whipping Bumrah to long leg, and they were grateful to Gurkeerat Singh's back-to-back boundaries in Trent Boult's final over for taking them past 160.

Padikkal had earlier shared an opening stand of 71 inside eight overs with Josh Philippe, the latter picked ahead of fellow Australian Aaron Finch, who had passed 20 only once in his last eight innings.

Philippe raced to 33 from 23 balls only for an enterprising innings to end 24th delivery when he was stumped by Quinton de Kock off leg-spinner Rahul Chahar having failed to ground his back foot.

Padikkal scored a 30-ball fifty for RCB, his fourth of the season

Kohli was the second man to depart, top-edging a Bumrah short ball to mid-wicket, and his exit triggered a period of limited scoring, until that was shattered with back-to-back boundaries for De Villiers - one a ramped six over fine leg - and three in a row for Padikkal.

Mumbai then battled back again as RCB tumbled to 138-6 and although Gurkeerat (14no off 11) and Washington Sundar (10no off 6) played useful cameos, Mumbai would have been content at halfway, even more so when Ishan Kishan and De Kock rattled along at the start of the powerplay.

Pollard's side subsequently slipped from 37-0 as De Kock (18) and Kishan (25) holed out off seamer Mohammed Siraj (2-28) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2-37) respectively and Padikkal's leaping catch saw Saurabh Tiwary out to Siraj for five.

Suryakumar was on 22 from 18 balls at that stage but really ignited after spanking Chahal for six at the end of the 12th over, going on to smoke three fours off Dale Steyn in the 13th and repeat the feat off Siraj in the 16th.

Suryakumar's masterclass plus contributions from Krunal Pandya (10), Hardik Pandya (17) and Pollard (four not out off one ball) left Mumbai needing three from the final over - and the win was secured next ball as Suryakumar elegantly deposited Siraj over extra-cover.

