Chris Gayle becomes first player to score 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket

Chris Gayle became the first batsman to score 1,000 T20 sixes after passing the milestone during a bruising innings in the IPL.

The 41-year-old West Indian hammered eight sixes, taking his career tally in the format to 1,001, during a knock of 99 from 63 balls for Kings XI Punjab against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

Gayle thumped his 1,001st six off Jofra Archer in the final over of Kings XI's innings, only to then be bowled next delivery by the England paceman as he missed out on a 23rd T20 hundred.

The Jamaican's total of T20 sixes is over 300 more than second-placed Kieron Pollard, who has hit 690 maximums to date and over 500 more than third-place Brendon McCullum, who struck 485.

Speaking after his innings, Gayle - who now has three half-centuries in six IPL innings this season - said: "To the guys I promised a century, I missed out, but in my mind it's a century! It was a good knock.

"Getting out on 99 was unfortunate. I have been there and done that already but these things happen.

"I have to give thanks that I am still hitting it well at the age of 41. I think the dedication and hard work has paid off over the years

"I am still feeling good. It's all about the mental aspect of my game, I think that's what's keeping me going.

"I am still enjoying my cricket the same way and I still want to do well. I'd love an IPL trophy under my belt."

Cricket salutes Gayle

Chris Gayle 🤝 🐐 — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) October 30, 2020

Just witnessed a 41 yr getting the most amazing 99 !!! In doing so he hit his 1000 six in T20 cricket ... Without question @henrygayle has to be the greatest T20 player of all time ... #UniverseBoss #IPLinUAE — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 30, 2020

One thousand sixes! The greatest. @henrygayle. The fire still burns bright. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 30, 2020

BREAKING: ‘Universe Boss’ ⁦@henrygayle⁩ becomes first batsman to hit 1000 sixes in T20 cricket, after smashing 99 off 63 balls with 8 sixes.

The guy’s 41! He’s also the 🐐

Congrats Chris 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/49nsrmOdpl — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 30, 2020

T20 ka Bradman- Chris Gayls. Without a doubt the greatest that there has ever been @henrygayle . Entertainment ka baap. #KXIPvRR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 30, 2020

Gayle's six statistics

349 - Number of sixes for Gayle in the Indian Premier League, the most by a batsman in any T20 league.

135 - The most number of T20 sixes Gayle has hit in a calendar year, in 2015. He has nailed 100-plus sixes in six different years (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017).

18 - The highest number of sixes Gayle has struck in one T20 innings, for Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites in the 2017 Bangladesh Premier League final.

18 - Number of times Gayle has hit 10 or more sixes in a T20 match. No other batsman has done it more than three times.

