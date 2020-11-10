IPL: Jofra Archer named Most Valuable Player after starring for Rajasthan Royals
England fast bowler Jofra Archer won the Most Valuable Player award after starring for Rajasthan Royals at the 2020 Indian Premier League; South African quick Kagiso Rabada was leading wicket-taker and KL Rahul was top run-scorer
Jofra Archer has been named Most Valuable Player at this year's Indian Premier League after a stellar campaign for Rajasthan Royals.
While the Royals failed to qualify for the IPL play-offs, Archer showed his class throughout the tournament and it was largely thanks to his performances that they remained in contention for as long as they did.
The England fast bowler accrued 305 MVP points after taking 20 wickets in 14 matches, with 175 dot balls, as well as taking five catches. He was also rewarded for some excellent batting cameos with his five fours and 10 sixes bolstering his total.
"I am really grateful to receive this award," Archer said. "The season did not go for the team as well as we would have liked but I hope this shows a little bit of what I can do and hopefully I can get it another year as well."
Archer edged out Kagiso Rabada, who finished on 298 points, with Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah in third on 269.5.
Rabada did win the purple cap, for most wickets in the tournament. The Delhi Capitals quick bowled Kieron Pollard late in the final to take his total to 30 for the season.
Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul took the orange cap as leading run-scorer, amassing 670 in 14 matches, including a century and five fifties.
Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal won the Emerging Player award. The 20-year-old scored 483 runs and notched five half-centuries in his breakthrough year.
