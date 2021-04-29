IPL: Pat Cummins says suspending T20 tournament amid India's Covid-19 crisis is not the answer

Pat Cummins plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL

Australia face bowler Pat Cummins says suspending the Indian Premier League (IPL) is not the answer as India battles a devastating Covid-19 crisis.

Cummins, who is playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, donated $50,000 to go towards medical supplies in India earlier this week as the IPL continues in a bio-secure bubble and without spectators.

On Thursday, India reported another record number of cases and deaths in the last 24 hours, with 379,257 new cases and 3,645 new deaths.

"We are doing everything we can to make sure we don't take any resources out of the frontline," Cummins told WION news channel.

"There's an aspect that us playing every night for three or four hours hopefully contributes to making people stay at home more, or at least... can help them get through each day.

"I don't think ending the IPL is the answer."

Adam Zampa was one of three Australian cricketers to cut short their IPL stints this week, while India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also said he is taking a break to support his family.

The regular IPL season ends on May 23, with playoffs to follow before the final on May 30.