Kolkata Knight Riders into IPL play-off spots after beating defending champions Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders secured a second successive win since the IPL resumption to further boost their play-off hopes with Rahul Tripathi and Ventakesh Iyer striking fifties in a seven-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Tripathi (74 off 52) and Iyer (53 off 30) put on 88 for KKR's second wicket as they chased down Mumbai's 155-6 in 15.1 overs to follow Monday's victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Eoin Morgan's side are now up to fourth on eight points, with a superior run rate placing them ahead of fifth-placed Rajasthan Royals and sixth-placed Mumbai.

Mumbai have lost both of their games since the restart in the United Arab Emirates, having gone down to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Mumbai surged out of the blocks after being put in as Rohit Sharma (33 off 30) and Quinton de Kock (55 off 42 balls) put on 78 for the first wicket in just over nine overs.

Kolkata cranked up the pressure, though, once Sharma was caught at long-on by Shubman Gill off the bowling of Sunil Narine (1-20 off four overs).

Suryakumar Yadav struggled to get going before snicking Prasidh Krishna (2-43) through and although De Kock brought up his 16th IPL fifty off 37 balls, the innings was faltering when the South African smeared Prasidh to Narine to make it 106-3.

Ishan Kishan (14 off 13) briefly shone and Kieron Pollard's cameo of 21 off 15 was too short for Mumbai's liking as Lockie Ferguson (2-27) kept the brakes on.

