IPL: Mumbai Indians play-off hopes hit as Delhi Capitals win low-scoring encounter at Sharjah

Avesh Khan continued his good form with three wickets as Delhi strengthened their grip on a top two place

Delhi Capitals claimed a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in a low-scoring game at Sharjah to dent the defending champions' hopes of making the Indian Premier League knockout phase.

In a repeat of last year's final, the Capitals reversed the result as they chased down 130 with five balls to spare after a stellar bowling effort, led by Avesh Khan (3-15) and Axar Patel (3-21), restricted Mumbai to 129-8.

Delhi found themselves in trouble at 30-3 and 93-6 in the chase but former skipper Shreyas Iyer kept his cool with a run-a-ball 33 not out and with four needed from the final over, Ravichandran Ashwin ensured there would be no late drama by launching Krunal Pandya over the rope to seal the win.

The result cements already-qualified Delhi's top two spot while Mumbai miss the chance to move into the top four and remain sixth, level on points with Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

Having won the toss and chosen to bowl first, the Capitals got just the start they wanted when Avesh had Rohit Sharma (7) caught at third man in the second over.

Runs were not easy to come by on another tired surface but Quinton de Kock (19) and Suryakumar Yadav kept Mumbai going at a decent rate before the former was caught at point off Axar in the first over outside the powerplay.

Suryakumar (33 from 26) has struggled of late but was starting to get going with a couple of sixes before hitting a low full toss from Axar to long off in the 11th over.

That left Mumbai 68-3 and with a solid platform from which to launch but that lift off never came as Axar accounted for Saurabh Tiwary (15) and Anrich Nortje (1-19) removed the dangerous Kieron Pollard (6) with a slower ball that the right-hander could only drag onto leg stump.

Avesh returned to bowl Hardik Pandya (17) with a stunning inswinging yorker that went through the all-rounder's legs before crashing into the stumps, and the seamer then castled Nathan Coulter-Nile (1) before the over was out.

The last over from Ashwin (1-41) proved expensive but 130 still appeared below par.

However, when Shikhar Dhawan (8) ran himself out and Prithvi Shaw (6) was trapped lbw by Krunal Pandya, Delhi were 15-2 in the third over. That became 30-3 early in the fifth when Steve Smith (9) was bowled by fellow Australian Coulter-Nile.

Rishabh Pant made a brisk 26 to get Delhi moving again but with the game delicately poised, he tried one big shot too many and holed out off Jayant Yadav (1-31).

Axar was sent in ahead of Shimron Hetmyer but made only nine before Trent Boult got him lbw, and when Hetmyer did arrive his stay lasted only eight balls. He managed 15 runs in that time - useful runs, at that - but walked off with Delhi six down and still needing 37 in a game in which runs had hardly flowed.

The required rate was extremely manageable though and Iyer, who had been in since the fifth over, was more than happy to work the singles alongside Ashwin. With the help of a couple of timely boundaries, Delhi reached the last over needing just four.

It might only have taken a dot ball to start the over to ramp up the pressure on the Capitals but Ashwin had no time for that and thumped the ball over the legside to avoid any unnecessary drama and clinch the win in style.

