IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders all-but clinch play-off spot with crushing win over Rajasthan Royals

Lockie Ferguson bowled superbly as Kolkata bowled Rajasthan out for 86 to - barring a miracle for Mumbai - clinch a play-off place

Kolkata Knight Riders all-but secured the final Indian Premier League play-off berth with a crushing 86-run win over Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah.

A half-century from opener Shubman Gill (56 from 44 balls) helped KKR post 171-4, the highest score at the ground so far in the tournament, before Lockie Ferguson (3-18) and Shivam Mavi (4-21) helped Eoin Morgan's side skittle the Royals for 86.

It could have been worse for Rajasthan, who slipped to 13-4 and 35-7, but for Rahul Tewatia. The all-rounder thumped 44 from 36 balls but was the last wicket to fall, bowled by Mavi in the 17th over as Kolkata completed an emphatic victory.

KKR's place in the top four is not yet mathematically confirmed but the manner of their win means that defending champions Mumbai Indians need to score at least 250 and then beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 171 runs or more on Friday to displace them, a nigh-on impossible task.

More to follow...

