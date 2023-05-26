Indian Premier League: Shubman Gill powers Gujarat Titans to IPL final with victory over Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans swatted aside Mumbai Indians to set up an Indian Premier League final against Chennai Super Kings.

The final is on Sunday - live on Sky - when Gujarat will aim to retain the title at their Narendra Modi Stadium fortress, while Chennai will attempt to equal Mumbai's record five titles.

Shubman Gill smashed a third masterful IPL century and fast bowler Mohit Sharma took 5-10 for Gujarat to win by 62 runs with 10 balls to spare.

Gujarat made 233-3 after opener Gill clobbered 10 sixes and seven fours in a breathtaking 129 off 60 balls. Mumbai were all out for 171 after Mohit Sharma took four wickets in nine balls, and finished the game with his fifth.

Gill enthralled more than 75,000 spectators with powerful drives, sweep shots, pull shots and flicks. He was on 30 when Tim David missed a difficult catching chance at mid-on, Cameron Green later missing another chance when he could not hold on to a difficult return catch.

Gill completed his half-century off 32 balls. He hit three sixes in an over off fast bowler Akash Madhwal, who returned 5-5 in his last game to knock out Lucknow Super Giants, but finished with 1-56 here.

"The over [in which] I hit three sixes is where I felt it was my day," Gill said. "I wanted to maximise scoring. Belief is more important. [It] helps when you're coming off a good international season. This is my best innings so far in the IPL."

The hundred was reached off 49 balls as Gill dominated a second-wicket stand of 138 runs with Sai Sudharsan (43). Gill took his run tally to an IPL-leading 851 before he holed out at deep mid-wicket to David in the 17th over.

Image: Gill was the hero for Gujarat

Mumbai's chase was hindered quickly when Mohammed Shami (2-41) dismissed impact player Nehal Wadhera and captain Rohit Sharma in his first two overs.

Green smacked three sixes and five boundaries in his 43 and kept Mumbai ahead on run-rate by the halfway stage. But after Suryakumar Yadav was bowled by Sharma for 61 off 38 balls, Mumbai's collapse was swift, with their last seven wickets going for 47 runs.

"We lost our way," Sharma said. "We have to credit Shubman [and] I hope he continues that form."