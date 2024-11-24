IPL auction 2025: Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for £1.4m as Rishabh Pant breaks tournament record

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler has been sold to Gujarat Titans for £1.4m in the Indian Premier League auction.

Buttler previously played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and his old team did bid aggressively to retain his services before Titans swooped.

With the auction beginning on Sunday and continuing through Monday, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history after the record was broken twice in the first hour of bidding at the auction in Saudi Arabia.

Image: Jofra Archer will be part of the IPL in 2025 after being picked up by Rajasthan Royals

Pant was secured by Lucknow Super Giants for £2.54m just minutes after IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer had gone to Punjab Kings for a then-record £2.51m.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was only added to the auction list on Thursday, was purchased by Rajasthan for £1.18m, while opener Phil Salt and all-rounder Liam Livingstone are headed to Royal Challengers Bangalore, for £1m and £796,000 respectively.

Harry Brook signed for Delhi Capitals for £590,000 but Yorkshire team-mate Jonny Bairstow and former Australia batter David Warner remained unsold in the first round of bidding.



Warner's fellow Australian Mitchell Starc went to Delhi Capitals for £1m, down from the £2.3m he went for a year ago when Kolkata acquired him for what was a then-record fee

The 2025 IPL - which will be live in full on Sky Sports - is set to start on March 14 and run until the final on May 25, although the fixtures are yet to be announced.

Which England players are involved in IPL auction?

England-qualified players in IPL auction: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Sam Billings, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Ben Duckett, Leus du Plooy, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, David Payne, Michael Pepper, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner, James Vince, Luke Wood, Dan Worrall.