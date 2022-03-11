Women's Cricket World Cup: South Africa win thriller against Pakistan

Laura Wolvaardt led the way for South Africa in their win over Pakistan

Laura Wolvaardt's highest score at a Women's Cricket World Cup helped lay the foundations for South Africa's thrilling six-run win over Pakistan at Bay Oval.

Wolvardt top-scored with 75 and was joined in passing the half-century mark by Sune Luus (62) as the Proteas batted first, although they could only reach 223-9 from their 50 overs.

Fatima Sana (3-43) and Ghulam Fatima (3-52) helped check their progress, but Pakistan would ultimately fall short after being dismissed for 217 in the final over despite Omaima Sohail and Nida Dar notching half-centuries.

It was hardly the start South Africa would have wanted after the returning Lizelle Lee (2) and Tazmin Brits (2) departed early to leave them on 21-2, but Wolvaardt made steady progress to her eighth 40-plus score in nine World Cup innings.

Ghulam Fatima, returning to Pakistan's one-day side after five years, eventually claimed her wicket caught and then accounted for Mignon du Preez who fell for a duck in the same over as Omaima Sohail pulled off a diving catch.

Then Marizanne Kapp (7) could only hold her head in her hands as she sent the ball straight to Sidra Ameen as Ghulam took another and South Africa slipped to 120-5.

Luss and vice-captain Chloe Tryon rebuilt the innings by adding 55 for the sixth wicket before Tryon departed for 31, caught and bowled by Nashra Sundhu followed by Luus departing after being trapped lbw.

It was then Fatima Sana's turn to take two in an over, dismissing Shabnim Ismail (3) and Trisha Chetty (31) as South Africa set their opponents 224 to win.

Ismail (3-41) fired back by reducing Pakistan to 26 for 2 in a double-wicket maiden, dismissing Sidra Ameen (12) and Bismah Maroof (0) back-to-back, both sending edges to fielders.

Omaima and Nahida Khan put together a valuable 69-run partnership before the latter went for 40 as Ayabonga Khaka picked up her fifth wicket of the tournament.

Nida Dar joined Omaima, who continued her fine run-scoring, bringing up her 50 from 83 balls, but Pakistan then went 44 balls without a boundary before a chip down the ground for four from Omaima reminded South Africa they were still in the chase.

Nida and Omaima then piled on more pressure sending Masabata Klaas for 11 runs only for Klaas to dismiss Omaima for 65 the very next ball, with Lee taking her 50th catch in ODIs.

The dangerous Aliya Riaz did not trouble the scorers, dismissed for her first duck in two years to leave Pakistan needing 79 runs from 70 balls with five wickets remaining.

Fatima (9) was then dismissed lbw by Khaka (2-43) and Sidra (11) would soon follow, and the run chase would fall short as Khaka dismissed the anchor Nida Dar for 55 before Ghulam (0) being run out earned South Africa a victory.

