Women's Cricket World Cup final: Sky Sports to make England vs Australia final free to watch

Sky Sports to broadcast Women's Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia on free-to-air Sky Showcase and Sky Sports YouTube channel

Sky Sports will make the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final between England and Australia this Sunday available for the whole of the UK to watch on Sky Showcase (channel 106), PICK (159) and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Following England's incredible 137 run victory over South Africa yesterday, England Women are now one win away from defending the World Cup title against six-time winners Australia in the ultimate showdown with the first ball live from 2:00am on Sunday from Christchurch Australia.

Everyone in the UK will be able to enjoy the live action with the build-up starting from 1:00am this Sunday on Sky Sports Main Event (401), the Sky Sports Cricket World Cup channel (404), Sky Showcase (106), PICK (159) and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director of Sky Sports said: "This is an exciting moment for the country where fans will hopefully get to see England lift the Cricket World Cup once again.

"We are pleased to be able to make another moment of national significant free for the whole nation to watch."

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is part of a bumper day of women's sport on Sky Sports on 2nd April that will also include boxing, football, golf and netball.

Sky's cricket coverage began in 1989 with the first ever ball-by-ball coverage of an overseas tour of West Indies. Over three decades Sky Sports has developed increasingly innovative and engaging coverage and invested more than £2bn in the sport helping drive better facilities, coaching and central contracts across the men's and women's game.

Last year saw Sky Sports launch The Hundred and celebrate 25 years of women's cricket.

Sophie Ecclestone believes England are yet to play their best cricket ahead of the Women's World Cup final against Australia on Sunday.

The spin bowler claimed a maiden international five-for as England powered into the final with a 137-run victory over South Africa in the semi-finals.

Ecclestone finished with figures of 36-6 as the Proteas were bowled for 156, in a match where Danni Wyatt top scored with a maiden World Cup century in England's 293 for eight.

England opened the tournament with three consecutive losses, but a fifth-straight victory has seen Heather Knight's side set up a final with Australia, and Ecclestone believes England have not been at their best so far.

"I think when we lost three from three, there were a few tears in the changing room after the game," the 22-year-old spinner said.

"I think everyone was very disappointed with how we'd gone, but I think the turning point was having a few meetings to just say that we had nothing to lose now, so just put what we do in training out into a game and go out with no fear.

"We still haven't played our best cricket, so to get through to the final without playing our best cricket is obviously so good to see from this group."