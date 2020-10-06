Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai dies aged 29 following road accident

Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai has died at the age of 29 following a road accident earlier this month.

Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai has died at the age of 29 following a road accident earlier this month.

Afghanistan's cricket board confirmed the news on Tuesday with a tweet saying they were now mourning a "heart-breaking and grievous loss."

ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked!



May Allah Shower His Mercy on him pic.twitter.com/Ne1EWtymnO — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 6, 2020

Top-order batsman Tarakai made his Afghanistan debut during the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and went on to play 12 T20 internationals and one one-day international for his country.

Tarakai's final appearance for Afghanistan came in a T20 international against Bangladesh in Dhaka in September 2019.

He scored 32 in his last outing for Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza Cricket League, Afghanistan's T20 tournament, last month.