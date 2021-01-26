Ireland's Paul Stirling hits hundred in losing cause once again as Afghanistan seal 3-0 ODI sweep

Paul Stirling's 12th ODI hundred came in vain as Afghanistan beat Ireland 3-0 in the ODI series

Ireland's Paul Stirling scored a century in a losing cause for the second game running as Afghanistan completed a 3-0 ODI series sweep in Abu Dhabi.

Opening batsman Stirling hit 128 in Ireland's seven-wicket defeat in the second ODI on Sunday and his 118 on Tuesday, his 12th ton in the format, also came in vain as his side lost by 36 runs.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan starred with bat and ball for Afghanistan, hitting 48 from the No 9 spot in his team's total of 266-9 and then taking 4-29 as Ireland were dismissed for 230 in 47.1 overs.

Rashid Khan took four wickets and scored 48 in an impressive all-round performance for Afghanistan

Stirling, just like at the weekend, lacked support, with Harry Tector (24) Ireland's next highest scorer.

Stirling was out to Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the 37th over as Ireland were reduced to 187-5 and the lower order was unable to take the tourists close to their target.

Simi Singh (3-37) and Craig Young (3-61) each took three wickets in Afghanistan's innings, while Andy McBrine conceded only 22 runs from his 10 overs.

However, Asghar Afghan's men, led by Rashid, rallied from 163-7, adding 103 more runs to their score from that point.