Mohammad Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain, citing disagreements with team management

Mohammad Nabi has stepped down as Afghanistan captain, citing disagreements with team management and frustration with preparation as the reason for his decision.

Nabi's announcement came shortly after Afghanistan's four-run defeat to Australia in their final Group 1 game at the T20 World Cup on Friday.

The loss ensured his side ended their campaign without a victory, having also suffered defeats to England and Sri Lanka and seen their games with New Zealand and Ireland washed out.

In a statement to supporters posted on his Twitter account, Nabi wrote: "Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not us nor our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches.

"From the last one year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament.

"Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance.

"Therefore, with due respect, effectively immediately I announce to step down as captain and will continue to play for my country when the management and team need me.

"I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supporters us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us. Long live Afghanistan."

Nabi, 37, had taken over as captain ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates after Rashid Khan's resignation.