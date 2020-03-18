How does England's 2020 schedule look after Sri Lanka postponement?

Joe Root and Ben Stokes - when will they be back in action for England

England should have been on the eve of a Test series in Sri Lanka - but the coronavirus pandemic means the side will not be in action for around three months at the earliest.

A two-Test contest against Sri Lanka was due to begin in Galle on Thursday and then conclude in Colombo from March 27, with England looking for valuable World Test Championship points.

However, the fixtures were postponed due to the worldwide outbreak, with England ending their second and final warm-up match prematurely and returning home last weekend.

Joe Root and his players now face a waiting game to see when any form of cricket, let alone international matches, resumes, with the calendar across the globe decimated due to coronavirus.

3:39 Root says there's an element of relief within the squad after the Test series in Sri Lanka was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Root says there's an element of relief within the squad after the Test series in Sri Lanka was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

England's home summer is poised to begin at The Oval on June 4 with the start of a three-Test series against West Indies, which also features games at Edgbaston from June 12 and Lord's from June 25.

The first Test remains over 11 weeks away but with forecasts suggesting the UK's coronavirus peak may not be until May and June, then that series must surely be in jeopardy.

That could be particularly true if county cricket has only recently restarted or not restarted at all and players would have to come in cold.

England's all-format summer then includes six white-ball games against Australia in July, starting with three key T20 internationals - Durham (July 3), Old Trafford (July 5) and Headingley (July 7) - ahead of the autumn's T20 World Cup on Aussie soil.

The T20 tussles should swiftly be followed by three one-day internationals at Lord's (11), The Ageas Bowl (July 14) and Bristol (July 16) before attention returns to red-ball cricket and Pakistan.

England have bossed Australia in 50-over cricket since 2015

The ODIs against Australia may not be England's most important assignment as with the next 50-over World Cup not until 2023 - there are two T20 World Cups before then - Eoin Morgan's men are set to experiment in one-day internationals as they did in South Africa earlier this year.

Yet, they will still want to continue their proud record against Australia in the format, having won 13 of their 16 ODIs against their old rivals since transforming their white-ball fortunes in 2015.

That run included a 5-0 whitewash at home in 2018 and an eight-wicket thrashing in last summer's World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston.

The Pakistan Test series is then scheduled to begin at Lord's on July 30, when hopefully the coronavirus pandemic has started to settle down. Old Trafford (from July 7) and Trent Bridge from (August 20) are the venues for Tests two and three.

Shaheen Afridi is likely to be one of Pakistan's key seamers this summer

England's 50-over dominance against Australia has not been matched against Pakistan in Test cricket, with Root's side having not won a series between the teams since 2010. Defeats in the UAE in 2012 and 2016 preceded drawn series in England in 2016 and 2018.

England's summer then wraps up with six more white-ball encounters, as three Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan - Headingley (August 29), Cardiff (August 31), The Ageas Bowl (September 2) - precede three ODIs at home to Ireland - Trent Bridge (September 10), Edgbaston (September 12), The Oval (September 15).

0:28 Middlesex Director of Cricket Angus Fraser says it's almost inevitable the start of the county cricket season will be delayed because of Covid-19 Middlesex Director of Cricket Angus Fraser says it's almost inevitable the start of the county cricket season will be delayed because of Covid-19

But as we do not yet know for sure when the summer will begin - it may not be until June or July at the earliest - all these dates are likely to be subject to change, though the ECB will hope not to have to tinker with The Hundred, with the inaugural season of the domestic 100-ball competition running coinciding with the school holidays.

England are then due to hotfoot it to India for three ODIs and as many T20s before heading to Australia in October to start their pursuit of a second T20 World Cup crown - a decade after Kevin Pietersen, Craig Kieswetter, Paul Collingwood and Graeme Swann helped them secure a first.

England won the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean in 2010

England have been drawn in Group 2 of the Super 12s stage and will play South Africa (October 30 in Sydney), India (November 1 in Melbourne) and Afghanistan (November 9 in Brisbane), as well as games against two qualifiers (October 26 in Perth and November 7 in Adelaide).

They will then hope to be involved in the semi-finals (November 11 in Sydney or November 12 in Adelaide) and the final (November 15 in Melbourne).

England return to India in January 2021 for a five-Test series, including a potential day-nighter, though there has been talk that the postponed series in Sri Lanka could be slotted in earlier that month with both cricket boards keen to stress the games have not been cancelled.

The coronavirus is keeping England's cricketers off the park at the moment but when it eases the calendar will be bulging again.

For now, though, everything is quiet, with England's players having rests rather than playing Tests.