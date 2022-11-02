The Greatest Game: Sky to show documentary on how England won the 2019 Cricket World Cup

The Greatest Game is the story of England's last-gasp victory over New Zealand in the iconic Super Over to win a dramatic 2019 World Cup final in arguably the greatest game of cricket ever played.

With insight and first-person accounts from every member of the team, this captivating documentary takes us behind the scenes and provides an intimate look at what it took to achieve the ultimate victory at Lord's on that glorious and unforgettable day three years ago.

The story dives deep into the personal experiences of the players that came to spectacular fruition in the most nail-biting final ever played.

What is The Greatest Game?

Sky Sports Cricket will premiere a new documentary which details arguably England men's team's greatest cricketing achievement to date – their triumph in the 2019 ICC Men's World Cup on home soil.



The Greatest Game details the journey that England's ODI team went on following disaster in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup – culminating in redemption in that iconic Super Over victory at Lord's.



We hear Ben Stokes' moving tale of personal redemption, Eoin Morgan's journey from the Irish cricketing wilderness to the World Cup podium, Jofra Archer's spectacular coming of age to Adil Rashid's odyssey from Bradford backstreets to the Long Room at Lord's.

The Greatest Game is written and directed by renowned documentary maker Ashley Gething and co-written by former cricketer Simon Hughes.

Full Schedule

Sky Sports Cricket

Saturday November 5, Midday

Sunday November 6, 8pm

Saturday November 12, 9pm

Wednesday November 30, 9pm

Sky Documentaries

Sunday November 6, 5pm

Monday November 7, 9pm