The Ashes: Joe Root says he wants to stay on as England Test captain after 4-0 defeat by Australia

Joe Root says he wants to stay on as England Test captain after the 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia - but admits the decision could be taken out of his hands.

A 146-run thrashing in Hobart on Sunday condemned England to a 10th defeat in their last 14 Test matches, with just one victory coming in that time.

Root was also captain when England lost their previous away Ashes series 4-0 in 2017/18 and in charge for the home series in 2019 which was drawn 2-2.

The 31-year-old has led England in a record 61 Tests, winning 27, losing 25 and drawing nine.

Root said: "I believe that I am the right man to take this team forward. I have an appetite to carry on and turn things around. If that decision is taken out of my hands, so be it.

Root's side failed to score 300 in any innings in the Ashes series

"At the minute we are going through a real tough stage as a group of players and the performances haven't been good enough.

"But I'd love the opportunity to try to turn things around and for us to start putting in performances from an English Test team."

England were rolled for just 124 in their second innings of the pink-ball fifth Test, losing 10 wickets for 56 runs having reached 68-0 in a chase of 271 for victory.

The tourists only passed 200 four times in 10 innings during the series, with a best of 297.

Root: Change needed to improve England's Test cricket

Root said: "It's disappointing to be beaten as heavily as that. It's a difficult one to take yet again. It's clear and very evident what we need to do to improve, the adjustments that need to be made.

"There are certain things that definitely need to change. We've got an opportunity to really prioritise Test cricket off the back of this and make a real significant change to the game, prioritise this team.

"Let's hope that happens in due course. I think there's a lot of things to consider, going from some long-term things to some short-term things.

Pat Cummins' Australia side thrashed England in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Hobart

"I'm sure I will get an opportunity to express my views on things and how I think we can make significant changes to the red-ball game in our country. Let's see how things progress in the coming weeks.

"A lot of guys will look at themselves in the mirror and say 'I've not given a very good account of myself'.

"We have let ourselves down because we've not given not given a fair account of what we're capable of. At the same time, it's quite evident that Australia, at this moment in time, are a better team than us in all areas.

"It hurts me to say that but it's the reality of things. We've got to accept that and find a way of being better."

Root wants to remain as England captain

England's torrid year in Test cricket included a 3-1 series defeat in India, a home series defeat to New Zealand and then the Ashes loss as they failed in their bid to regain the urn.

Should Root remain as captain?

Former England batter Mark Ramprakash says Root must take "some responsibility" for the manner of the Ashes defeat but has warned against removing him as captain.

Ramprakash told Sky Sports News: "Joe Root was captain four years ago when England lost 4-0 in the Ashes then, and it would be easy to say his time up and the captain must take responsibility.

"However, I do feel a lot of sympathy with Joe Root. He's a magnificent batter and therefore a great role model for the Test side. He's had a lot of captaincy experience now, and while I'm not saying he's the best captain that I've ever come across, he has many attributes. He's incredibly popular with these players, I think he communicates well with them and sometimes as a captain you're just let down by your players.

"I think the questions are about the strategy, the vision, the tactics, Joe Root has to take some responsibility but I also think that it goes very much squarely at the door of the coaches and the management.

"I can't name too many candidates to be honest with you. Rory Burns is captain of Surrey and has been for a number of years, but he's not necessarily assured of his place. One of the problems with the England Test side right now is that you don't really know what the nucleus of the team is."

Will Silverwood lose his job?

Speaking on BT Sport, former England batter Mark Butcher said he would be looking closely at the position of Silverwood, who is currently in the joint role of coach and chief selector.

Sir Alastair Cook, England's leading Test run-scorer of all time, says he would be surprised if there were not changes made ahead of the three-Test series in the West Indies in March.

Butcher said: "I would be very tempted to change the man at the top in Silverwood.

"If you can't get a response out of the players you have got, and things look muddled to the extent that they do from the outside, and things are not getting any better, I think a change of coach would be a good place to start.

Mark Butcher says Silverwood's position is under real threat

"It's a ludicrous decision to have someone in the dressing room coaching you, but also be the same person that hires and fires you. You can't have the coach being the head selector at the same time."

Cook added: "I will be very surprised if England go to the West Indies in March with exactly the same structure in place. I'm not saying Joe Root won't be captain but I can't see how there won't be some changes.

"We have had the same coaches in place for 18 months now and I've not seen any improvement, really, in anything. What has been going on behind the scenes?

"You have to ask questions of Graham Thorpe, the batting coach, and the others. If you have the same leadership group in the West Indies and England lose, their positions will be untenable and there has to be change."

I think it's a disappointing day for all concerned out there in Australia and for all supporters of English cricket. It's a tough moment and it's going to take a little bit of reflection with regards to what they're going to do in the future. Jonathan Trott

Former England batter Jonathan Trott told Sky Sports News: "I don't know Root and Silverwood's feelings about their positions but there are a lot of things that have got to be thought about and discussed.

"You've got to remember the situation we find ourselves with Covid. That's the one thing I'd say about Silverwood's tenure.

"He has always had the Covid problem to worry about with players and getting the right balance between rotation of players and the schedule.

"It hasn't been as straightforward as you might think."