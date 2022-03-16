Heather Knight: England mentality great in World Cup win over India | Lydia Greenway: Big job still ahead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain and Lydia Greenway react to England's first win of the Women's Cricket World Cup after they beat India by four wickets. Nasser Hussain and Lydia Greenway react to England's first win of the Women's Cricket World Cup after they beat India by four wickets.

England skipper Heather Knight praised her team's mentality as they ended their losing start to the Women's World Cup with a four-wicket victory over India.

Knight struck an unbeaten half-century while off-spinner Charlie Dean starred with figures of 4-23 and Anya Shrubsole claimed her 100th ODI wicket.

But it was England's clinical performance in the field that proved the prevailing talking point on the back of three dropped catches and a missed stumping against South Africa and more costly missed opportunities in the contest with West Indies.

"We're obviously really disappointed with how our fielding has been going, the last couple of games we've been desperate to turn it around, so I thought the mentality of the girls to do that was great. I think sometimes it's easy to go into your shell and when you're under pressure and things aren't going well," said Knight.

"Credit to the girls to go out there and be aggressive.

"I thought the bowlers were outstanding, it wasn't an easy pitch, but Sophie Ecclestone was excellent and Charlie Dean as well in those middle periods taking some wickets."

England ripped through India's batting order with four catches and a run out, including a superb grab from Sophia Dunkley, on the way to dismissing them for 134.

Shrubsole hopes it can serve as a catalyst for England improvement as they head into the remainder of the tournament knowing they must win their next three games to reach the semi-finals.

"We're going to have to do all the same things in the next game and now take things for granted but I think fielding can often be a confidence thing and I think that's much closer to where we're at as a team.

"We haven't shied away from the fact that we've been really poor in the field in the first three games, the last two in particular, and it's potentially cost us some wins so it's really nice to put some of that right today and hopefully it's a step in the right direction for us moving forward."

Shrubsole supported Dean's four wickets with a return of 2-20, including the dismissals of India's No. 2 and No. 3 batters, while the world No 1-ranked women's ODI bowler Sophie Ecclestone claimed the vital wicket of opener Smriti Mandhana, who went for 35.

England currently sit sixth in the table, but with a better net run rate than New Zealand and West Indies

"So much better than what we've seen in previous games and I think we spoke a lot about their bowling and how they had been missing their lengths, some of the best bowlers in the world in Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole not executing what they wanted to," said former England cricketer Lydia Greenway.

"But today it was a stark contrast to what we've seen. They bowled fuller, they got the ball to swing, they got early wickets as well which was so important in eventually bowling India out for a 134."

Combined with Knight's 53 not out and Nat Sciver's knock of 45 with the bat, it made for one of England's most complete, if not most complete, performances so far in their title defence.

"That's what happens often in fielding, if you start well, generally you're going to be absolutely fine," Greenway continued.

"But unfortunately for England they haven't always started well in the field. I thought their catching was excellent, direct hits were brilliant as well, they took all their opportunities, and their ground fielding, for bowlers when you know you're being backed up in the field by your fielders and saving runs it gives you that bit more confidence and they looked a very good unit today.

"They go to Auckland next to play New Zealand and it's crucial now England recover well so they're able to go again because they've still got a big job to do."