England's Amy Jones: Reaching Women's World Cup semi-final an 'achievement in itself'

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones thinks securing a place in the Women's World Cup semi-final is a "big refresher" for England after a shaky start to the tournament.

Defending champions England lost their first three matches in the group stages, putting their chances of progressing in doubt.

But they have since reeled off four wins in a row, cementing their place in the semi-finals with a 100-run victory over Bangladesh.

"After the first couple of losses, every game was a must-win game and obviously there has been times where it has been really tricky and it has been quite low," Jones said.

"So to then get the run of wins we desperately needed and then to qualify feels like an achievement in itself and a big refresher and a new game.

"It was really important to stick together in that moment. When you go through a losing run, it is easy to isolate yourself and not do the things you normally - hang out with each other and check in on each other.

"It was really important that we came together, spent some time together and just tried to stay positive and keep team confidence up."

Jones scored 53 in England's three-wicket defeat to South Africa in the group stage.

She added: "I think it is always nice when you are playing a team you have done well against in the past. It is natural to think back to those games, draw confidence from that and remember what worked.

"Going into this one I will be reflecting on that other game and bringing some of that confidence into this one."

Jones: Ecclestone is 'best spinner in the world'

Jones was full of praise for her England team-mate Sophie Ecclestone, with the leg-spinner the leading wicket-taker in the tournament having struck 14 times in seven games.

"She is the best spinner in the world," Jones said of Ecclestone. "She is a lot different to the other spinners with her height and the pace she can bowl, so it is a great challenge (to keep to her)."

Ecclestone has taken three-wicket hauls in each of her last three games but England's star with the bat against Bangladesh was Sophia Dunkley, who top-scored with 67 from 72 deliveries from the No 6 spot, sharing a stand of 72 with Jones (31) for the fifth wicket.

Dunkley told Sky Sports: "It is obviously good to get some runs and to contribute. It is probably the perfect time going into the semi-finals.

"Batting at No 6, there are a lot of different situations when you come into bat so it's about adapting to the situation and adapting to the backend of the game. Partnerships are key.

"The team are in a good place at the minute. We finished the group stage on a high and are excited to be in the semi-finals. Now we have a bit of momentum, which is nice.

"Losing the first three games, it was never going to be easy to bring it back. We had to scrap together and get over the line. It was just about believing, getting the wins on the board and going from there."

They have a very strong seam attack up front – Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail have been doing very well – and Laura Wolvaardt has been getting a lot of runs. Sophia Dunkley on South Africa

Knight: We're used to playing under pressure

Captain Heather Knight - whose side beat South Africa by two wickets in their 2017 semi-final at Bristol - says the fact England have been playing "knockout cricket" ever since losing their first three games should stand them in good stead.

The 31-year-old is also hoping she can make a "match-defining contribution", having passed fifty just once in seven innings, against India.

Knight said: "We've been playing knockout cricket for the last four games. We're used to having that pressure on us where if we make one mistake we're out.

"That's perfect preparation for a World Cup semi-final, where you know the stakes and you know what's on the line. I think it shows a lot about the character in this group after those first three games."

On her batting, Knight added: "I've got a few starts (but) I haven't really been able to make that match-defining contribution, I guess, but I am feeling pretty good here. I feel like I'm hitting the ball well.

"I think it's great that individuals are stepping up at different times. I think we've had each batter win us a game at some point, but I don't think we've put it all together yet.

"What (could be a more) perfect time to change that than the World Cup semi-final? I think the signs are really good."

Watch England take on South Africa in Christchurch, live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel, from 1.30am on Thursday.