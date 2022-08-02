Commonwealth Games: England beat South Africa as Alice Capsey scores maiden international fifty

Alice Capsey hit a maiden international half century for England in their T20 group game against South Africa at the Commonwealth Games

Alice Capsey scored a maiden international fifty as England beat South Africa by 26 runs to make it two wins from two in the group stage of the Commonwealth Games T20 tournament.

Capsey, 17, making just her fourth international appearance, struck seven boundaries and one six in her hugely-impressive 37-ball knock.

That being said, as Capsey fell immediately after bringing up her half century, and Maia Bouchier was run out for one a ball later, England looked in a spot of trouble at 94-5 after 13 overs.

But in came Amy Jones (36no off 23) and Katherine Brunt (38no off 23) to save the day and blast England up to a match-winning score of 167-5 courtesy of their unbroken 73-run stand.

Katherine Brunt produced a fine all-round display as England made it two wins from two at the Commonwealth Games

In reply, South Africa's openers Anneke Bosch (32 off 28) and Tazmin Brits (38 off 37) got their chase off to a solid, if somewhat unspectacular, start as they put on 64 together in nine overs.

Sophie Ecclestone (1-21), the No 1-ranked T20 bowler in the world, ultimately broke the partnership, bowling Bosch, while Freya Kemp (1-24) picked up Brits a few overs later thanks to a smart stumping by Jones.

Laura Wolvaardt struck an unbeaten 41 from 33 balls for South Africa to keep them in contention, with 58 required from the final five overs for a famous victory.

But Ecclestone and Brunt (1-16) combined brilliantly to dry up the runs, with the latter adding the wicket of the dangerous Chloe Tryon (16 off 11) as England ultimately wrapped up a comfortable victory - South Africa finishing well short on 141-4.

Should New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in Tuesday's evening match at Edgbaston, England will be guaranteed of a place in the semi-finals on Saturday. They face the White Ferns for their final group game on Thursday, at 6pm.