ECB board to meet to discuss Ashes failure and future of England head coach Chris Silverwood
Head coach Chris Silverwood, team director Ashley Giles and batting coach Graeme Thorpe are all under pressure following England's 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia; ECB board to decide on the future of the coaching structure
Last Updated: 01/02/22 10:51am
The ECB board is meeting today to review England’s Ashes thrashing in Australia, with a decision on the future of head coach Chris Silverwood and his senior staff expected in the coming days.
The 46-year-old is keen to carry on in the role despite a 4-0 hammering in Australia, with defeat in the fifth Test in Hobart last month a 10th loss in the last 14 Test matches with him as head coach.
Silverwood and team director Ashley Giles last week submitted a report on England's Ashes failures to former captain Andrew Strauss, chair of the ECB cricket committee, who has presented his recommendations to the board.
Both Silverwood and Giles, along with batting coach Graeme Thorpe, are under pressure to retain their positions within the structure, with the board now discussing how England should move forward.
England return to Test action with a three-match series in the West Indies in March, with the ECB set to decide on coaching staff before selecting the touring party.
Atherton: Ashes tour from hell
Sky Sports expert Michael Atherton believes a change in personnel is inevitable after a dismal Ashes tour.
"It was the tour from hell for England and there cannot be no change," Atherton has told Sky Sports.
"You have to separate what are deep-seated systemic problems, and there may be changes there, from mistakes made on tour, which people have to take responsibility for.
"I don't think you can come away from a tour like this and say, 'it's all going to be fine, we will carry on with the same people'. I would find it inconceivable for there not to be any change.
"In terms of the captain, there is a real dearth of alternatives to Joe Root and he also seems to have the support of the ECB.
"You have more alternatives when it comes the managerial and coaching roles of Ashley Giles and Chris Silverwood."
"It may not happen immediately because Ashley has to send in his report and Sir Andrew Strauss is in charge of reading that and then making some recommendations but there has to be change.
"The way things ended was a damning reflection on the coaching and managerial positions around the team. Players who have respect for captains and coaches don't go down like that."